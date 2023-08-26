Willy Adames vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.359 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .216 with 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 116 games this season, with at least two hits in 18.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (35 of 116), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 37.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.229
|AVG
|.204
|.301
|OBP
|.295
|.463
|SLG
|.342
|22
|XBH
|17
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|26
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/26
|1
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.
- His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.