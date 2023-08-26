Held from August 24-26, Yae Eun Hong is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Looking to wager on Hong at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +75000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Yae Eun Hong Insights

Hong has finished better than par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hong has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Hong finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five tournaments.

Hong has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 44 -3 269 0 5 0 1 $63,948

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Hong finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Hong has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,500 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Hong's Last Time Out

Hong was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.63 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which placed her in the fourth percentile among all competitors.

Hong was better than just 1% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.44 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Hong shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hong recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Hong failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The field average was 2.7.

In that last competition, Hong carded a bogey or worse on eight of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Hong ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hong had more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Hong Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

