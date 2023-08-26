From August 24-26, Yan Liu will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Liu at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Yan Liu Insights

Liu has finished better than par six times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 16 rounds, Liu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five appearances, Liu's average finish has been 57th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Liu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 57th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 44 -1 273 0 6 1 1 $177,344

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Liu has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,549 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

Liu was better than 50% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Liu did not have a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Liu had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.8).

Liu carded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that last tournament, Liu carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Liu ended the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Liu had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Liu Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

