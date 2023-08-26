The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will include Yealimi Noh. The tournament runs from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Noh at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Yealimi Noh Insights

Noh has finished better than par once and shot two rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Noh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Noh has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 43 -3 284 0 10 0 0 $112,841

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Noh finished 17th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 139 yards longer than the average course Noh has played in the past year (6,546 yards).

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was in the eighth percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.21-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational placed her in the 61st percentile.

Noh was better than 50% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.78 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Noh failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Noh carded four bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Noh's one birdie or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average (2.7).

In that most recent competition, Noh's par-4 showing (on 19 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Noh ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Noh recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Noh Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

