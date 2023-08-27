Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +100 moneyline odds. The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 9 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. Milwaukee games have gone over the total four straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.1 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 29, or 49.2%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has entered 46 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 22-24 in those contests.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 57 of its 129 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-27 35-30 31-23 41-34 55-37 17-20

