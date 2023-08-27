How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 135 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .380 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 564 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.218 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (5-4) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.
- Houser has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Aaron Nola
