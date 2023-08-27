Mark Canha vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .245 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 41 walks.
- Canha has picked up a hit in 62 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Canha has an RBI in 28 of 106 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 34 games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.252
|AVG
|.239
|.346
|OBP
|.341
|.383
|SLG
|.380
|9
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|16
|26/13
|K/BB
|26/19
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.63, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
