Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (10-24) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (13-21) on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena, at 6:00 PM ET on FOX13+, Prime Video, and MARQ.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Storm

The 80.7 points per game Chicago records are just 3.1 fewer points than Seattle gives up (83.8).

Chicago is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 44.8% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 9-3 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 44.8% from the field.

Chicago shoots 35.8% from three-point range, 0.2% higher than the 35.6% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Sky have a 12-5 record when the team knocks down more than 35.6% of their three-point shots.

Chicago and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Chicago averaging 1.7 fewer rebounds per game.

Sky Recent Performance

The Sky's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 86.9 points per contest compared to the 80.7 they've averaged this year.

Chicago has been less stingy on defense lately, giving up 86.0 points per game over its past 10 contests compared to the 83.6 points per game its opponents are averaging in the 2023 season.

The Sky's past 10 contests have seen them make 9.0 three-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from deep. Both numbers are up compared to their 2023 averages of 7.8 makes and 35.8%.

Sky Injuries