Viktor Hovland is the current leader (-901) at the 2023 TOUR Championship after three rounds of play.

TOUR Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:56 AM ET

10:56 AM ET Venue: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par/Distance: Par 70/7,346 yards

TOUR Championship Best Odds to Win

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-20)

1st (-20) Odds to Win: -901

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 2 0 12th Round 2 64 -6 7 1 1st Round 3 66 -4 5 1 3rd

Xander Schauffele

Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-14)

2nd (-14) Odds to Win: +1100

Schauffele Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 3 8th Round 2 64 -6 6 0 1st Round 3 68 -2 5 3 5th

Collin Morikawa

Tee Time: 1:29 PM ET

1:29 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +2800

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 61 -9 7 0 1st Round 2 64 -6 6 0 1st Round 3 73 +3 1 2 28th

Keegan Bradley

Tee Time: 1:29 PM ET

1:29 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +5000

Bradley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -7 7 0 2nd Round 2 67 -3 4 1 7th Round 3 70 E 4 4 15th

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-11)

5th (-11) Odds to Win: +8000

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 +1 5 3 24th Round 2 65 -5 5 0 4th Round 3 73 +3 1 4 28th

TOUR Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Tyrrell Hatton 14th (-7) +10000 Jon Rahm 5th (-11) +10000 Matthew Fitzpatrick 11th (-8) +10000 Sam Burns 14th (-7) +25000 Wyndham Clark 5th (-11) +25000 Rory McIlroy 8th (-9) +40000 Russell Henley 19th (-5) +40000 Patrick Cantlay 8th (-9) +75000 Lucas Glover 14th (-7) +75000 Jordan Spieth 27th (E) +100000

