Tyrone Taylor and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (175 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks.
  • Taylor has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (11.1%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.9% of his games this year (13 of 45), with more than one RBI five times (11.1%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 45 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Brewers Players vs the Padres

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 26
.242 AVG .198
.288 OBP .233
.452 SLG .346
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
10 RBI 8
17/2 K/BB 12/3
3 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha (10-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 2.63 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing batters.
