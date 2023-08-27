Willy Adames and his .381 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (84 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres and Michael Wacha on August 27 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 49 walks while batting .215.

In 67 of 117 games this year (57.3%) Adames has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (29.9%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.8%).

He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 58 .226 AVG .204 .300 OBP .295 .456 SLG .342 22 XBH 17 14 HR 7 35 RBI 26 64/23 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings