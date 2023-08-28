Monday's game features the Chicago Cubs (69-61) and the Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) squaring off at Wrigley Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on August 28.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-8, 5.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (6-3, 3.18 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 28, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 30 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 19-24 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (574 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have the 10th-best ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule