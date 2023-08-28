The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Padres.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .231 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 53 walks.

Santana will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 during his last outings.

In 60.5% of his games this year (72 of 119), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (21.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 43 games this year (36.1%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47 of 119 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 48 .232 AVG .238 .323 OBP .319 .384 SLG .436 15 XBH 22 5 HR 7 17 RBI 36 31/22 K/BB 38/23 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings