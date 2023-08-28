Mark Canha and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Padres.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Canha has gotten a hit in 63 of 107 games this year (58.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (15.0%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (6.5%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Canha has had an RBI in 29 games this season (27.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 of 107 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 .267 AVG .241 .353 OBP .343 .311 SLG .448 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 6 RBI 6 7/4 K/BB 2/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings