William Contreras vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras and his .444 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Jameson Taillon on August 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on William Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee with 115 hits, batting .278 this season with 46 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 47th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Contreras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .375 with two homers.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 76 games this year (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.284
|AVG
|.272
|.374
|OBP
|.336
|.477
|SLG
|.442
|23
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|33
|33/28
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 143 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 24th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.60 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.