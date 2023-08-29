How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: TBS
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 138 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.
- The Brewers' .236 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- Milwaukee has scored 580 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-best ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.216 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes (9-6) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- He has 17 quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Burnes has 24 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Taijuan Walker
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
