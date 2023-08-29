The Milwaukee Brewers (74-57) aim to add on to their nine-game winning streak when they face the Chicago Cubs (69-62) on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (14-3) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (9-6) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.65 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes will aim to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.65, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opposing batters have a .199 batting average against him.

Burnes has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will try to extend a 25-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 26 appearances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Cubs

He will take the mound against a Cubs offense that ranks 12th in the league with 1127 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .417 (14th in the league) with 158 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Burnes has thrown five innings, giving up four earned runs on four hits while striking out three.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (14-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .253 in 24 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).

Justin Steele vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 580 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1026 hits, 28th in baseball, with 138 home runs (22nd in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Brewers two times this season, allowing them to go 12-for-47 with a double, a home run and three RBI in 12 innings.

