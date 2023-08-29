Christian Yelich vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Christian Yelich (batting .225 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.455) and OPS (.825) this season.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his games this year (89 of 127), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (29.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (13.4%).
- In 64 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 25 of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.291
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.354
|.456
|SLG
|.455
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|62/35
|K/BB
|54/31
|15
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Steele (14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 25th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.188 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
