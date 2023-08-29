Mark Canha vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha and his .415 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on August 29 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks.
- Canha will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last games.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 64 of 108 games this year (59.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (14.8%).
- He has homered in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2% of his plate appearances.
- Canha has picked up an RBI in 30 games this year (27.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (9.3%).
- He has scored in 36 of 108 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|11
|.252
|AVG
|.242
|.346
|OBP
|.333
|.383
|SLG
|.515
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|8
|26/13
|K/BB
|2/5
|5
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Steele (14-3) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 138 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
