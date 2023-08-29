Victor Caratini is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 23, when he went 0-for-4 against the Twins.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is hitting .239 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Caratini has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 47), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 23
.213 AVG .262
.318 OBP .333
.360 SLG .369
5 XBH 3
3 HR 3
9 RBI 10
22/10 K/BB 16/8
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Steele (14-3) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 133 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.20), 23rd in WHIP (1.188), and 31st in K/9 (8.7).
