Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

The favored Brewers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 - - - - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 61.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-25).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 40-25 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 132 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-68-6).

The Brewers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-27 36-31 32-23 42-35 57-37 17-21

