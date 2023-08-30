The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich (.385 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.371), slugging percentage (.454) and OPS (.826) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 57th in slugging.

Yelich has recorded a hit in 90 of 128 games this year (70.3%), including 37 multi-hit games (28.9%).

In 16 games this year, he has homered (12.5%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has driven home a run in 45 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 64 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 25 games.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .291 AVG .273 .387 OBP .356 .456 SLG .453 23 XBH 26 7 HR 10 32 RBI 37 62/35 K/BB 55/32 15 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings