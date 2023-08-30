The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .218.
  • Tellez has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 85 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.9% of them.
  • He has homered in 14.1% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 34.1% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 24.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 46
.211 AVG .223
.269 OBP .310
.415 SLG .385
11 XBH 11
7 HR 6
22 RBI 22
29/10 K/BB 43/20
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (5-7) to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .251 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.