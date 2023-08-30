Tyrone Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 30 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while batting .204.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in 10.4% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (13 of 48), with two or more RBI five times (10.4%).
  • In 15 games this season (31.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 28
.234 AVG .182
.279 OBP .215
.438 SLG .318
7 XBH 7
3 HR 2
10 RBI 8
17/2 K/BB 14/3
3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
