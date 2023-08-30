Willy Adames vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames and his .610 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is hitting .216 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 69 of 120 games this year (57.5%) Adames has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- He has homered in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season (44 of 120), with two or more runs 12 times (10.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|60
|.226
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.293
|.452
|SLG
|.343
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|7
|35
|RBI
|27
|64/24
|K/BB
|72/26
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (5-7) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
