Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) facing off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-6) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (50%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a mark of 27-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (582 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule