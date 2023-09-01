Brewers vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 1
Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (74-59) and the Philadelphia Phillies (74-59) facing off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 1.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (10-6) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (11-8) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 5-1.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (50%) in those contests.
- Milwaukee has a mark of 27-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (582 total), Milwaukee is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 26
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|W 10-6
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|L 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Aaron Nola
|September 3
|Phillies
|-
|Wade Miley vs Ranger Suárez
|September 4
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs TBA
|September 5
|@ Pirates
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Mitch Keller
|September 6
|@ Pirates
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs TBA
