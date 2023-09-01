Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 138 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .379 this season.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Milwaukee ranks 18th in the majors with 582 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined 1.213 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Peralta (11-8) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits.

He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies - Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Adrian Houser Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta -

