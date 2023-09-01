Mark Canha vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha and his .450 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (106 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 walks while batting .249.
- In 59.1% of his games this year (65 of 110), Canha has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 110), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Canha has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (31 of 110), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|13
|.256
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.340
|.363
|SLG
|.475
|11
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|33/17
|K/BB
|3/5
|5
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Wheeler (10-6) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 175 strikeouts through 158 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.53), seventh in WHIP (1.070), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.
