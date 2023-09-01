The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Rays vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth-best in MLB action with 194 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .448.

The Rays are fourth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (718 total).

The Rays' .332 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 19 average in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.82 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 103 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.

The Guardians rank 16th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 545 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Cleveland has the fifth-best ERA (3.87) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.285 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (7-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.12 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 114 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.

Glasnow is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Glasnow will aim to last five or more innings for his 11th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In one of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (2-6) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, July 5, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing 11 hits against the Atlanta Braves.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

In 13 starts, Quantrill has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees W 3-0 Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees W 7-4 Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Littell Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home - James Paxton

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-3 Away Logan Allen Hyun-Jin Ryu 8/27/2023 Blue Jays W 10-7 Away Noah Syndergaard Yusei Kikuchi 8/28/2023 Twins L 10-6 Away Xzavion Curry Kenta Maeda 8/29/2023 Twins W 4-2 Away Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 8/30/2023 Twins W 5-2 Away Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/1/2023 Rays - Home Cal Quantrill Tyler Glasnow 9/2/2023 Rays - Home Logan Allen Zack Littell 9/3/2023 Rays - Home Xzavion Curry Zack Littell 9/4/2023 Twins - Home Gavin Williams Pablo Lopez 9/5/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Bibee Sonny Gray 9/6/2023 Twins - Home Logan Allen Joe Ryan

