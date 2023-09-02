Saturday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) and Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET on September 2.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (12-8) against the Brewers and Colin Rea.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (50.8%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 10 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 18 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (589 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule