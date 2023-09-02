The Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Carlos Santana at American Family Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 139 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 589 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Brewers rank 16th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages the 14th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.97 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Colin Rea to the mound for his first start this season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 33-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/27/2023 Padres W 10-6 Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies - Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies - Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino

