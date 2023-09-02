On Saturday, September 2, Kyle Schwarber's Philadelphia Phillies (74-60) visit Christian Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers (75-59) at American Family Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Phillies (-145). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola - PHI (12-8, 4.30 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 53, or 58.9%, of the 90 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Phillies have a 32-20 record (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies went 7-3 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (50.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 10 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Mark Canha 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+260) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -349 - 1st

