Carlos Santana vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Phillies.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .234 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 during his last outings.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 74 games this season (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Santana has an RBI in 43 of 121 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 39.7% of his games this season (48 of 121), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.232
|AVG
|.238
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.384
|SLG
|.436
|15
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|36
|31/22
|K/BB
|38/23
|4
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (151 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (12-8) out for his 28th start of the season. He is 12-8 with a 4.30 ERA and 174 strikeouts through 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 40th, 1.124 WHIP ranks 14th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.