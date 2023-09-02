The Liga MX schedule today is not one to miss. The outings include Necaxa squaring off against Club Leon at Estadio Leon.

Watch Club Leon vs Necaxa

Necaxa (0-2-4) travels to match up with Club Leon (2-1-3) at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Club Leon (-215)

Club Leon (-215) Underdog: Necaxa (+550)

Necaxa (+550) Draw: (+350)

Watch Club Santos Laguna vs Pumas UNAM

Pumas UNAM (2-3-1) makes the trip to play Club Santos Laguna (2-2-2) at Estadio TSM Corona in Torreón.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Santos Laguna (+100)

Club Santos Laguna (+100) Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+240)

Pumas UNAM (+240) Draw: (+290)

Watch Tigres UANL vs Queretaro FC

Queretaro FC (2-1-2) journeys to play Tigres UANL (3-2-1) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (-200)

Tigres UANL (-200) Underdog: Queretaro FC (+550)

Queretaro FC (+550) Draw: (+320)

Watch Cruz Azul vs CF America

CF America (2-2-1) is on the road to face Cruz Azul (1-1-4) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 11:10 PM ET

11:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-105)

CF America (-105) Underdog: Cruz Azul (+265)

Cruz Azul (+265) Draw: (+280)

