Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The No. 20 Oklahoma Sooners (0-0) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 58.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-35.5)
|58.5
|-10000
|+2000
|DraftKings
|Oklahoma (-35)
|58.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-34.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-10000
|+1700
|Tipico
|Oklahoma (-35)
|-
|-
|-
Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma put together a 5-7-1 record against the spread last season.
- Arkansas State covered seven times in 12 games with a spread last season.
- The Red Wolves won their only game last year when playing as at least 35.5-point underdogs.
Oklahoma & Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the Big 12
|+375
|Bet $100 to win $375
|Arkansas State
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
