Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Twins on September 2, 2023
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Marcus Semien and others when the Texas Rangers host the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Twins Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Montgomery Stats
- Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 27th start of the season.
- In 26 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.
- Montgomery has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
- The 30-year-old's 3.19 ERA ranks seventh, 1.201 WHIP ranks 25th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 32nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|5.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|Aug. 21
|8.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 152 hits with 32 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .273/.346/.453 so far this year.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 125 hits with 35 doubles, 26 home runs, 43 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .342/.407/.652 so far this year.
- Seager enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Twins
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Aug. 27
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 103 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 53 walks and 57 RBI.
- He's slashed .222/.304/.390 on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
