On Saturday, Tyrone Taylor (.394 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .204.

In 24 of 49 games this season (49.0%) Taylor has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (10.2%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (10.2%).

In 16 games this year (32.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 28 .234 AVG .182 .290 OBP .215 .438 SLG .318 7 XBH 7 3 HR 2 11 RBI 8 17/3 K/BB 14/3 3 SB 2

