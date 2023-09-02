The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) host the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin had the 91st-ranked offense last season (363.6 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking 11th-best with only 303.5 yards allowed per game. Offensively, Buffalo ranked 64th in the FBS with 28.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 66th in points allowed (395.3 points allowed per contest).

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Wisconsin vs. Buffalo Key Statistics (2022)

Wisconsin Buffalo 363.6 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.2 (68th) 303.5 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.3 (88th) 179.8 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (79th) 183.8 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.3 (62nd) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 20 (42nd) Takeaways (Rank) 26 (7th)

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Last year Graham Mertz put up 2,136 passing yards (164.3 per game), a 57.1% completion percentage, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Last season Braelon Allen took 229 carries for 1,237 yards (95.2 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi put up 473 yards on 112 carries (36.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last season.

In the previous season, Chimere Dike grabbed 47 passes (on 75 targets) for 689 yards (53 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Skyler Bell also impressed receiving last season. He bagged 30 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He was targeted 56 times.

Keontez Lewis grabbed 20 passes for 313 yards and three touchdowns, putting up 24.1 yards per game last season.

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder averaged 233.1 yards passing per contest and threw for 18 touchdowns last season. In addition, he added 11.2 yards on the ground per game with four rushing touchdowns.

Mike Washington racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 48.1 yards per game last season.

Ron Cook Jr. ran for four touchdowns on 600 yards a year ago. Cook also was effective as a receiver, tallying 16 receptions for 207 yards.

Justin Marshall was targeted eight times per game and collected 837 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Quian Williams averaged 57.2 receiving yards on 7.6 targets per game in 2022, scoring five touchdowns.

Jamari Gassett played his way to two receiving touchdowns and 347 receiving yards (26.7 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wisconsin or Buffalo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.