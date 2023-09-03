Player prop bet options for Kyle Schwarber, Christian Yelich and others are available when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 67 walks and 70 RBI (141 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .278/.366/.446 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 28 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI (107 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .235/.317/.421 so far this year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Ranger Suárez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Suarez Stats

Ranger Suarez (2-6) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Suarez has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Suarez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Aug. 13 6.1 6 2 2 8 3 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 5.2 6 2 2 5 2 at Marlins Aug. 1 6.1 10 1 1 3 2 vs. Orioles Jul. 26 6.0 7 4 4 6 1 at Guardians Jul. 21 5.0 8 4 4 5 2

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs, 103 walks and 88 RBI (94 total hits).

He has a .191/.335/.465 slash line on the year.

Schwarber has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Sep. 2 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Angels Aug. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 143 hits with 30 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 38 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .260/.310/.446 on the season.

Turner enters this matchup looking to extend his 13-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .357 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs, two walks and 18 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 2 at Brewers Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Angels Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 28 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 0

