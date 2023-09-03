Chicago Sky vs. New York Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits
Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) square off against the New York Liberty (29-7) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM ET.
New York defeated Connecticut 89-58 in its last game. Betnijah Laney led the way with 19 points, two steals and two blocks, followed by Marine Johannes with 18 points. With a final score of 76-75, Chicago defeated Los Angeles the last time out. Copper led the team (22 PTS, 7 REB, 45.5 FG%).
Liberty vs. Sky Game Time and Info
- Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)
- Who's the underdog?: Sky (+280 to win)
- What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)
- What's the over/under?: 162.5
- When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN2
Sky Season Stats
- The Sky are seventh in the league in points scored (80.8 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.4).
- Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.3) and seventh in rebounds allowed (35).
- The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in assists (20.1 per game) in 2023.
- Chicago is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.1).
- Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.9). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.
- In 2023 Chicago is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).
Sky Home/Away Splits
- The Sky average more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (78.7), but also give up more at home (84.5) than away (82.2).
- At home, Chicago pulls down 31.3 rebounds per game, 3.9 fewer than away (35.2). The team concedes 34.8 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than on the road (35.1).
- This season the Sky are averaging more assists at home (21.1 per game) than away (19.2).
- Chicago commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.1) than away (14.8), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than away (13.7).
- At home the Sky drain 8.2 treys per game, 0.5 more than on the road (7.7). They shoot 37.6% from beyond the arc at home, 2.8% higher than away (34.8%).
- Chicago gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (7) than away (5.9), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.4%).
Sky Moneyline and ATS Records
- The Sky have entered the game as underdogs 22 times this season and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.
- This season, the Sky have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- Chicago is 17-17-0 against the spread this season.
- As a 8.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 7-1 against the spread.
- The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 26.3%.
