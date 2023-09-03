Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (15-21) square off against the New York Liberty (29-7) at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM ET.

New York defeated Connecticut 89-58 in its last game. Betnijah Laney led the way with 19 points, two steals and two blocks, followed by Marine Johannes with 18 points. With a final score of 76-75, Chicago defeated Los Angeles the last time out. Copper led the team (22 PTS, 7 REB, 45.5 FG%).

Liberty vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-350 to win)

Liberty (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+280 to win)

Sky (+280 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-8.5)

Liberty (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are seventh in the league in points scored (80.8 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.4).

Chicago is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (33.3) and seventh in rebounds allowed (35).

The Sky are fourth in the WNBA in assists (20.1 per game) in 2023.

Chicago is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.4) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.1).

Beyond the arc, the Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.9). They are third-best in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

In 2023 Chicago is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky average more points per game at home (82.9) than on the road (78.7), but also give up more at home (84.5) than away (82.2).

At home, Chicago pulls down 31.3 rebounds per game, 3.9 fewer than away (35.2). The team concedes 34.8 rebounds per game at home, 0.3 fewer than on the road (35.1).

This season the Sky are averaging more assists at home (21.1 per game) than away (19.2).

Chicago commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.1) than away (14.8), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.4) than away (13.7).

At home the Sky drain 8.2 treys per game, 0.5 more than on the road (7.7). They shoot 37.6% from beyond the arc at home, 2.8% higher than away (34.8%).

Chicago gives up more 3-pointers per game at home (7) than away (5.9), and it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than away (31.4%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have entered the game as underdogs 22 times this season and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.

This season, the Sky have won two of their seven games when they're the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Chicago is 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

As a 8.5-point underdog or greater, Chicago is 7-1 against the spread.

The implied probability of a win by the Sky based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

