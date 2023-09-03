Christian Yelich vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field, Sunday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.446) and OPS (.811) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 92 of 131 games this year (70.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.2%).
- In 12.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (35.1%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 50.4% of his games this season (66 of 131), with two or more runs 25 times (19.1%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.285
|AVG
|.272
|.378
|OBP
|.354
|.443
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|10
|33
|RBI
|37
|67/35
|K/BB
|57/32
|15
|SB
|12
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, Aug. 13, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.88 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to opposing hitters.
