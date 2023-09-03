Mark Canha vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 42 walks while batting .253.
- In 59.8% of his 112 games this season, Canha has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
- Canha has had an RBI in 32 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 2.7%.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|13
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.356
|OBP
|.340
|.380
|SLG
|.475
|13
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|9
|36/18
|K/BB
|3/5
|5
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.88 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Aug. 13, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.88, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
