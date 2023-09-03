The injury report for the Chicago Sky (15-21) heading into their matchup with the New York Liberty (29-7) currently includes two players on it. The matchup begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 3 from Wintrust Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sky enter this game on the heels of a 76-75 victory over the Sparks on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.4 1.8 1.3

Sky vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (6 per game), and averages 9.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. She also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper is averaging a team-high 18.3 points per contest. And she is delivering 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, making 44.1% of her shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Elizabeth Williams gives the Sky 10 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. She also delivers 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in WNBA).

Marina Mabrey gives the Sky 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alanna Smith is posting a team-high 6.8 rebounds per game. And she is contributing 9.5 points and 1.8 assists, making 49.6% of her shots from the field.

Sky vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -8.5 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.