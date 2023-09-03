Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the mound, on September 3 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .213.

Adames has had a hit in 70 of 123 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (17.9%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (37 of 123), with more than one RBI 16 times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 46 of 123 games this year, and more than once 12 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 61 .224 AVG .203 .301 OBP .293 .456 SLG .339 23 XBH 18 15 HR 7 38 RBI 27 67/25 K/BB 72/27 1 SB 3

