The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at 6:35 PM ET. William Contreras and Ke'Bryan Hayes have been on a tear as of late for their respective teams.

The Pirates are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-200). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been the moneyline favorite 66 total times this season. They've finished 40-26 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 5-5 (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Milwaukee has played in 136 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-70-6).

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 40-28 36-32 32-25 44-35 59-38 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.