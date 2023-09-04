How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 4
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 142 home runs. They average one per game.
- Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.236).
- Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 598 (4.4 per game).
- The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Brewers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
- Burnes enters this game with 18 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Burnes will try to continue a 26-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/1/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Zack Wheeler
|9/2/2023
|Phillies
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Aaron Nola
|9/3/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-2
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ranger Suárez
|9/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
|9/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Mitch Keller
|9/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Mitch Keller
|9/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Severino
|9/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Michael King
|9/10/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.