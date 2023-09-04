William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to defeat Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball with 142 home runs. They average one per game.

Milwaukee is slugging .380, the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.236).

Milwaukee ranks 19th in runs scored with 598 (4.4 per game).

The Brewers' .315 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Brewers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

The Brewers have the third-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.209).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 28th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 3.55 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Burnes enters this game with 18 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will try to continue a 26-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 innings per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks 9/1/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Freddy Peralta Zack Wheeler 9/2/2023 Phillies W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Aaron Nola 9/3/2023 Phillies L 4-2 Home Wade Miley Ranger Suárez 9/4/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes - 9/5/2023 Pirates - Away Brandon Woodruff Mitch Keller 9/6/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Mitch Keller 9/8/2023 Yankees - Away - Luis Severino 9/9/2023 Yankees - Away Wade Miley Michael King 9/10/2023 Yankees - Away Corbin Burnes -

