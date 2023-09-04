Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (76-60) on Monday, September 4, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-74) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Brewers (-200). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes - MIL (9-7, 3.55 ERA) vs TBA - PIT

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Brewers and Pirates game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Christian Yelich get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 40, or 60.6%, of those games.

The Brewers have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 3-1 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (42.2%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mark Canha 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+160) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) William Contreras 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 1st Win NL Central -500 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.