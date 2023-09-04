Bryan Reynolds and Christian Yelich are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers square off at PNC Park on Monday (beginning at 6:35 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (9-7) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 28th start of the season.

He has 18 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 25 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

The 28-year-old's 3.55 ERA ranks 18th, 1.091 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 29 7.0 8 1 1 7 2 vs. Twins Aug. 23 6.0 8 6 6 5 1 at Dodgers Aug. 17 7.0 2 0 0 9 2 at White Sox Aug. 11 5.2 8 5 5 5 3 vs. Pirates Aug. 5 6.0 2 2 2 5 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 141 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.365/.445 slash line so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Aug. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI (108 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .234/.315/.419 on the year.

Santana heads into this game looking to extend his 12-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .342 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 128 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .264/.323/.461 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 97 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 75 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.374/.388 on the season.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .231 with five walks and two RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Sep. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

