Mark Canha vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Mark Canha (batting .361 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 43 walks while hitting .256.
- In 68 of 113 games this year (60.2%) Canha has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (16.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Canha has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|13
|.271
|AVG
|.250
|.362
|OBP
|.340
|.400
|SLG
|.475
|14
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|9
|36/19
|K/BB
|3/5
|6
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 148 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.