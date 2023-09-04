On Monday, Tyrone Taylor (.172 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while hitting .206.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 26 of 51 games this season (51.0%), including multiple hits seven times (13.7%).
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (29.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (9.8%).
  • In 17 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 28
.236 AVG .182
.286 OBP .215
.431 SLG .318
8 XBH 7
3 HR 2
12 RBI 8
20/3 K/BB 14/3
3 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.1 per game).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.